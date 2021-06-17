Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
