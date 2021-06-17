Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.