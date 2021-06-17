Head to Head Survey: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) versus Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39% Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Ocwen Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.29 -$40.18 million N/A N/A

Finance Of America Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Finance Of America Companies and Ocwen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.95%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats Ocwen Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

