Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $46.44 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

