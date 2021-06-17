Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

