Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,190 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $273.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

