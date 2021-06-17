Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.16% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7,962.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WWE opened at $59.73 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.