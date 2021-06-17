Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,779 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.63% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.