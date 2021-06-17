KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in KLA by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $315.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.