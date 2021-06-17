Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $171.65 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.96.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

