Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 88,198 Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Usio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USIO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Equities analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

