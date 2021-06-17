Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 9,253 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

ALK stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

