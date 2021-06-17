William Blair Comments on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Astec Industries in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

