Arnon Katz Sells 3,997 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The RealReal by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

