Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 923 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $60,454,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $23,604,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

