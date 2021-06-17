Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.56.

TSU stock opened at C$146.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$55.84 and a 1-year high of C$164.51.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.