FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.15 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

