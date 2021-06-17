Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after buying an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,119,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

