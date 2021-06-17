Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $156,160.18 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,367,909.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of PFMT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

