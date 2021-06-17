Colin Black Sells 735 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.