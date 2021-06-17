Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

