Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.