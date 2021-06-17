Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

HEICO stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

