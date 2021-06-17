Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 37,496 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $36,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Shares of LH opened at $259.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

