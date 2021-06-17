King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $869.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $845.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

