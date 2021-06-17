Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

XPER opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32. Xperi has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 635,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

