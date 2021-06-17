Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.66. At Home Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in At Home Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOME stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

