Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 179.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Celanese worth $39,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Celanese stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

