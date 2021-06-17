Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 991.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI opened at $306.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.