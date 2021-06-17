Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 887,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,061,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 799,510 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.