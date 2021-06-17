Foundry Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Delek US by 28.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

