Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $40,285,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

