Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Western Digital worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.