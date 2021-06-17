Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $383.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

