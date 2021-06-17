Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $195.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.