CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

