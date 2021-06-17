Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of HNLGY stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hang Lung Group has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.