Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

