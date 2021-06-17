Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Rises By 49.0%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIOBF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price (up from $0.90) on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

