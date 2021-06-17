dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 13th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

DYFSF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

