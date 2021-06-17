Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 258,537 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,537 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invitation Homes worth $43,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

