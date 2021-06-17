Prudential Financial Inc. Has $42.51 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $42,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,400,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

