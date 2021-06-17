CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $260,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

