Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 232,119 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $4,742,489. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

SPLK opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

