Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 527,371 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

