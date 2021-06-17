Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 109,202 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,202 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $35,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFPT. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.90. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

