Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 87,642 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $42,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

