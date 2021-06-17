Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

