Joseph George Spiteri Sells 30,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Joseph George Spiteri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.24.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.