Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aemetis reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 570%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

