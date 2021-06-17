CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.23% of CoreSite Realty worth $114,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $37,086,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $34,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

